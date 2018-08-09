Alert technology: Keeping you safe and secure

Today’s guest Imad Mouline, chief technology officer for Everbridge, discussed alert technology and the federal government.

Beginning with the popularity of Everbridge in the commercial world, Mouline states that nine out of 10 investment banks and 25 of the top 25 North American Airports use services provided by Everbridge.

Let’s take an issue with a data center as an example. If power goes down, an alert may be generated. The problem is the person who needs to be contacted may have varying ways of being in touch during the day. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the best way may be the telephone but on the weekends, it may be text messaging. And when traveling, it may be e-mail.

In order to develop a system that is flexible, it should to respond to the varying communication needs of key personnel.

Advertisement

What happens next? The system Mouline described can assist a responder by giving prewritten action plans. In an emergency, one may not react as well as one thinks and having a pre-planned sequence of activities can assist in many ways.

Scaleable, flexible, and redundant are the characteristic that are needed for emergency communications whether in a hospital or on the battlefield.