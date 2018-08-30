Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

The proper approach to analytics

August 30, 2018 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Everyone is deluged with too much data and if one looks at the past seven years, you see that data has been easier and easier to accumulate.

Storage is cheap, the cloud allows for rapid expansion, and IoT and sensors have drastically bumped up the amount of data stored. Some refer to repositories of this data as a data lake.

Head shots of Jabbar & Wilson
Asad Jabbar & Josh Wilson, LMI

This concept has produced the phrase “park first, analyze later.” That may be perfectly acceptable in an academic environment, but many federal agencies, like the military, need that information to make life and death decisions.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

This week Asad Jabbar, head of Capture Management and Josh Wilson, vice president of Advanced Analytics at LMI, join host John Gilroy on Federal Tech Talk to discuss the proper approach to analytics.

LMI is an unusual organization. It has been around for fifty-five years and is a not for profit. They help federal agencies by solving complex problems, like advanced analytics.

Both Jabbar and Wilson expand upon what data analytics means in this new world of big data. Topics range from super hubs to unstructured data to data cataloging.

Related Topics
Asad Jabbar big data Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity data analytics data cataloging data lakes data storage Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy Josh Wilson LMI Open Data/Transparency Radio Interviews super hubs Technology The Oakmont Group unstructured data

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'