The proper approach to analytics

Everyone is deluged with too much data and if one looks at the past seven years, you see that data has been easier and easier to accumulate.
Storage is cheap, the cloud allows for rapid expansion, and IoT and sensors have drastically bumped up the amount of data stored. Some refer to repositories of this data as a data lake.
This concept has produced the phrase “park first, analyze later.” That may be perfectly acceptable in an academic environment, but many federal agencies, like the military, need that information to make life and death decisions.
