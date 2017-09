Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

This week’s guest include:

• Alvaro Roche, co-founder of Bethesda’s Bold Bite, on new ventures Taco Arepa and Bold Bite Market;

• Fou-Dré Vodka owner Chanel Turner;

• Dr. LaKeischa McMillan of NAVA HEALTH;

• Melissa Kopolow McCall, co-chair of the walk to raise awareness of hydrocephalus;

• Chef Ashish Alfred, owner of Bethesda’s Duck Duck Goose on his soon-to-open venture George’s Chophouse;

• And beer festival Snallygaster organizer Greg Engert.