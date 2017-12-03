Champagne and vinegar… and other holiday surprises – Dec. 3, 2017

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

This week’s topics include:

• Shop Made in DC is the splashy, new all-District-originating-goods-all-the-time store in Shaw. Stacy Price runs the place, and she’s in with capital ideas, from – jewelry to apothecary, stationary and more, all for great holiday giftgiving;

• Vinegar as a holiday gift? Ohhhhh, yeah! Daniel Liberson, owner and self-proclaimed vinegar geek at Lindera Farms, brews vinegar for some of America’s finest restaurants, including the Michelin-starred ones here in D.C., from ingredients he forages. Daniel is with us to talk the holiday gift worthiness of vinegar and to lead us through a vinegar tasting;

• Juanita Britton is founder and CEO of BZB International, Inc. and produces the BZB holiday gift and art show in Shaw. This is their 27th year at Shiloh Baptist Church on 9th Street. This year’s event features some 60 local artists and small businesses and gives you a great opportunity to purchase unique, artisanal gifts while supporting local folks;

• Chef and all-star butcher Nate Anda is the driving force behind the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Red Apron Butchery. Nate’s in today with a ton of tasty gift and entertaining ideas, running the gamut from charcuterie and snacks to Nate’s spicy smoked pimento cheese, tigelles, pork and beef roasts and more;

• And, what are the holidays without champagne?! Chris Houk is a Moët Hennessy portfolio specialist and he’s in today with lots of bubbly ideas and more for your holiday celebrations.