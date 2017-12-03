Champagne and vinegar… and other holiday surprises – Dec. 3, 2017

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.
|Dec 01, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.4592
|-0.0110
|5.76%
|L 2020
|26.7045
|-0.0325
|9.23%
|L 2030
|30.4210
|-0.0676
|13.61%
|L 2040
|33.0870
|-0.0881
|15.71%
|L 2050
|19.1449
|-0.0593
|17.63%
|G Fund
|15.5103
|0.0010
|2.12%
|F Fund
|18.0812
|0.0521
|3.33%
|C Fund
|37.1238
|-0.0737
|20.49%
|S Fund
|48.1151
|-0.1247
|17.67%
|I Fund
|30.1213
|-0.2477
|23.44%
|Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.