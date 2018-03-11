Wine flights of fancy

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

It may still be iffy outside, but cherry blossom time is just around the corner and we are filled with spring spirit here on the show. On today’s show:

• Thierry Delourneaux, executive pastry chef at The St. Regis, Washington, D.C., is in to chat about some of the exciting cherry blossom-focused promotions at the recently opened Alhambra restaurant near the White House;

• Theater for foodies? Yes, indeed! Actor and D.C. native Tony Nam — whom many will remember from his performances at the Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, Folger Theatre and Round House Theatre — is making his debut at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre playing the lead role of Ray, a classically trained chef, in “Aubergine,” the mouthwatering new food-centred play that is described as “sweet, savory, and uncommonly nourishing” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

• Wine lovers have something to celebrate at the end of March, the annual Spring Wine Fling showcasing amazing wine programs at area restaurants. Johanna Kearns (Pavilion Café): Oliver Meade (Iron Gate): Ezra Rosenberg (Jug and Table) all are participating and in with tastes and talk of spring, wine and flinging!