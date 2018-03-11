Listen Live Sports

Wine flights of fancy

March 11, 2018
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

It may still be iffy outside, but cherry blossom time is just around the corner and we are filled with spring spirit here on the show. On today’s show:

• Thierry Delourneaux, executive pastry chef at The St. Regis, Washington, D.C., is in to chat about some of the exciting cherry blossom-focused promotions at the recently opened Alhambra restaurant near the White House;

• Theater for foodies? Yes, indeed! Actor and D.C. native Tony Nam — whom many will remember from his performances at the Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, Folger Theatre and Round House Theatre — is making his debut at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre playing the lead role of Ray, a classically trained chef, in “Aubergine,” the mouthwatering new food-centred play that is described as “sweet, savory, and uncommonly nourishing” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

• Wine lovers have something to celebrate at the end of March, the annual Spring Wine Fling showcasing amazing wine programs at area restaurants. Johanna Kearns (Pavilion Café): Oliver Meade (Iron Gate): Ezra Rosenberg (Jug and Table) all are participating and in with tastes and talk of spring, wine and flinging!

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

