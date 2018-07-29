Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

It’s easier than you think being green

July 29, 2018 12:32 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• How can a densely populated city possibly be green – or even generate agricultural produce for the people there? We don’t know how, but Kristof Grina does – he’s the cofounder of Up Top Acres, specializing in bringing underutilized commercial spaces – rooftops, mostly – to life, with fruits, vegetables, flowers, and even bee-keeping.
• Chef/owner Victor Albisu’s Del Campo is no more – but the same space now sports two concepts – Vic’s taco spot, Taco Bamba, and a truly great new upscale Mexican restaurant, Poca Madre. Michael Iglesias is Poca Madre’s director – he developed and curated a spectacular program with more than 90 rare mezcals.
• One of the world’s foremost authorities on culinary culture, Amy Riolo, serves as the national spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association’s new Quick Diabetic Recipes for Dummies cookbook. She’s in with tastes and talk from the book and to discuss the central importance of maintaining a diabetes-friendly meal plan, even if you don’t have diabetes!

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

And last but not least – our son, Sam Nellis, one of D.C.’s leading cocktail mavens. He joined the team at the Red Hen in 2016 after several years as a bartender and manager with the Neighborhood Restaurant Group and he’s now in charge of the cocktail program at the Red Hen and chef Mike Friedman’s other property, All-Purpose Shaw. Sam has developed a spritzes menu and he’s in today to spritz us.

Related Topics
All News all-purpose all-purpose shaw Amy Riolo aperol aperol spritz cocktail program cocktails David Nellis diabetes diabetes cookbook Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast green roof Kristof Grina mezcal Michael Iglesias Mike friedman Nycci Nellis Poca Madre red hen rooftop farming sam nellis Shaw spritz Taco Bamba Up Top Acres Vic Albisu Victor Albisu

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington