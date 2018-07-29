It’s easier than you think being green

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• How can a densely populated city possibly be green – or even generate agricultural produce for the people there? We don’t know how, but Kristof Grina does – he’s the cofounder of Up Top Acres, specializing in bringing underutilized commercial spaces – rooftops, mostly – to life, with fruits, vegetables, flowers, and even bee-keeping.

• Chef/owner Victor Albisu’s Del Campo is no more – but the same space now sports two concepts – Vic’s taco spot, Taco Bamba, and a truly great new upscale Mexican restaurant, Poca Madre. Michael Iglesias is Poca Madre’s director – he developed and curated a spectacular program with more than 90 rare mezcals.

• One of the world’s foremost authorities on culinary culture, Amy Riolo, serves as the national spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association’s new Quick Diabetic Recipes for Dummies cookbook. She’s in with tastes and talk from the book and to discuss the central importance of maintaining a diabetes-friendly meal plan, even if you don’t have diabetes!

And last but not least – our son, Sam Nellis, one of D.C.’s leading cocktail mavens. He joined the team at the Red Hen in 2016 after several years as a bartender and manager with the Neighborhood Restaurant Group and he’s now in charge of the cocktail program at the Red Hen and chef Mike Friedman’s other property, All-Purpose Shaw. Sam has developed a spritzes menu and he’s in today to spritz us.