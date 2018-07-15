Listen Live Sports

Making healthful eating easier

July 15, 2018 1:11 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. Today:

Joining us are Alex Levin, executive pastry chef for Michael Schlow Restaurants, in to talk about the new, Jewish Roman brunch he’s created at Casolare; Dr. Shayla Cornick, owner of CYCLED, an upscale boutique, indoor cycling studio in with tips on ideal, pre- and post workout snacks and overall nutrition for working out; CEO Shana Greenbaum and COO Luba Hansen of Healthy Fresh Meals and their fresh, never frozen, ready-to-eat meals, delivered weekly across the region; Nic Bash of Honeyflower, a catering company with a focus on health, wholesomeness and sustainability, and somm Jay Youmans, educational director and owner of the Capital Wine School, and owner of Rock Creek Wine Merchants, a sales and marketing consultancy, in with tastes and talk of SommCon, the annual wine tasting/wine education event that DC loves to sip!

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

