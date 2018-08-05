Listen Live Sports

Foodie and the Beast
 
Duck, duck, meatball

August 5, 2018
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• You’ve heard the phrase “happy wife, happy life?” There’s another one: “happy employee, more productivity!” Our first guest, Troy Knapp, is director of operations at D.C.’s Michelin-starred Blue Duck Tavern in the Park Hyatt hotel. He’s instituted The Little Duckling Wellness Commitment program — to care for the property’s 250 employees, so they’re feeling good and can give their clientele 110%. You’ll hear all about it.

• Shaker & Spoon is a monthly cocktail subscription box that delivers the craft cocktail experience to your home with beautifully curated recipes and techniques for mixing the perfect drink, every time. Think Blue Apron for cocktails! Calling in to tell us about it are Mike Milyavsky and Ann Gorovoy.
• The Meatball Shop, which started in 2010 on New York’s Lower East Side and has since spread to five more spots across Manhattan and Brooklyn, is opening its first location outside of the Big Apple here in D.C. on – where else?! – 14th Street. The meatballer himself, Adam Rosenbaum, is in to tell us all about it.
• Wine, anyone? Slate Wine Bar is an intimate 52-seat restaurant that offers an incredible inventory with over 200 vintages available by the bottle, including nine flights and 32 wines by the glass – Danny Lledo is in to tell us about it.

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

