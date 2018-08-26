Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Finally get your piece of the pie

August 26, 2018 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This week on Foodie and the Beast we’re talking good food and drink, and LOTS of it! Joining us are Andrew Dana, one of the genius founders behind nationally-acclaimed, Timber Pizza, who’s now opening a New York bagel place called Call Your Mother; Courtney Bond of Texas de Brazil, a Mount Vernon, DC, rodizio-style dining experience blending Brazilian cuisine with Texas hospitality; Pistoian chef Daniele Catalani and his nephew, Matteo, whose four Alvolo restaurants are serving true Florentine pizzas, homemade pastas and much more; George Hamel of Sonoma’s Hamel Family Wines, with news about the upcoming, Sonoma County Wine Auction, an annual event that has raised more than

$29 million supporting  community organizations there focused on literacy, education, health and human services, the environment and arts and culture, and, last but hardly least, general manager and beverage director Jennifer Knowles from Hakan Ilhan’s highly touted, Mirabelle restaurant in DC, with tastes and talk of the restaurant’s awesome wine list.

                                                                                                                                               

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Al Volo All News Andrew Dana bagels Brazilian food California wildfires Call Your Mother chrurrasco Courtney Bond Cucina Al Volo Daniele Catalani David Nellis Dough Boy Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast George Hamel Hakan Ilhan Hamel Family Wines Jennifer Knowles Mirabelle Nycci Nellis pizza Sonoma Sonoma County Sonoma County Wine Auction Sonoma wines Texas de Brazil Timber Pizza Co. wildfires wine

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|5 The Defense News Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines emerge from CS gas cloud

Today in History

1951: Truman speech broadcast coast-to-coast