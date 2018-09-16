Life in plastic not fantastic

Listen Live Sports

September 16, 2018 1:04 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Andrew Court is executive chef at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, fashioning menus for the legendary power-dining spot Seasons, the stand-alone wine bar ENO, and working with the team at the hotel’s renowned American steakhouse Bourbon Steak. Chef Andrew’s in to take us behind the world-class dining scene at D.C.’s fabulous Four Seasons hotel;
• Plastic pollution is suffocating our oceans. We are leaving over 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic in the oceans. This pollution is hurting marine ecosystems and wildlife … and plastic fragments even displace plankton at the base of the food chain. The Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Restaurants program seeks to combat that problem by increasing awareness, driving change in behavior to reduce our plastic footprint. Lisa Comento is in to tell us how we can help;
• Herring, anyone? After a 15 year stint cooking at his country’s embassy here, Finnish chef Mikko Kosonen looked around and thought, “Why doesn’t D.C. have a Nordic restaurant?” Nordic food is the hottest thing internationally, so why not here? So chef has opened Mikko in the Dupont Circle area and is here to tell us about it;

• Remember when a cup of coffee was just a cup o’ joe and that was that? Now coffee is gourmet, and the variety of flavors and tastes rivals anything in the wine or spirits worlds. Coffee’s not only good – it’s good for you. It’s the number one source of antioxidants, helping prevent skin cancer, cardiovascular disease, depression, memory and cognitive impairment, type-2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and immune dysfunction. Dancing Moon Coffee’s James Weldon and Scott Steer are in with tastes and talk of the coffee varietals we should love.

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

