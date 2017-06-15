The simply irresistible government agency for a multigenerational workforce

June 19, 2017 – Host Bob Leins and co-host Bob Braunstein welcome Dr. Bill Brantley, Adjunct Faculty at the University of Maryland’s Project Management Center for Excellence. Dr. Brantley also works in the Enterprise Training Division at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (opinions expressed today are his own and do not represent those of USPTO).

The Simply Irresistible Organization was created from research by Josh Bersin (Deloitte) and is an organization with meaningful work, supportive management, fantastic environment, growth opportunities, and trust in leadership.

Dr. Jennifer Deal has been a Generations researcher for over twenty years. She has found that:

All generations have similar values, and all generations want respect.

Trust matters.

Loyalty is contextual and not generational.

Everyone wants to learn and be coached.

Five points about Millennials:

Millennials work hard and like to hack their work.

Millennials strongly want learning and development opportunities.

Millennials want to do good and well.

Millennials are high-tech and high-touch.

Millennials are committed until they are not.

Teaching and training is undergoing significant changes as a response to the learning and development needs of the millennials. Learning and development focused on the different generations is the key to creating the Simply Irresistible Government Agency.

