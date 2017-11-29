Open Season with Kaiser Permanente

December 4, 2017 – Host Bob Leins and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome Gavin Toner, manager of Mid-Atlantic Federal Health Plans for Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Bruce Wollman, Associate Medical Director of Government Affairs for the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group.

Open Season offers an ideal opportunity for Federal employees to consider their options for health care coverage and how to get the best care for their money. Though most Federal employees won’t shop around, those that do can save significantly on premiums and out-of-pocket costs while receiving high-quality care.

Listen in to get insider information on Kaiser Permanente’s award-winning health plan and top-notch physicians. There’s a lot to know this year with the addition of a new Basic Option, richer wellness rewards, and exclusive new services available to FEHBP members who choose Kaiser Permanente. Choosing the right health plan for you and your family is not just a financial choice, it’s also about quality of care and patient experience.

Federal employees can find out more about Kaiser Permanente’s FEHB plans by visiting KP.org/feds

