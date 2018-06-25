Listen Live Sports

Financial planning in uncertain times

June 25, 2018 12:26 pm
 
June 25, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Dwayne Jackson, CPA, CFP and Principal at Rembert | Pendleton | Jackson.  Financial planning in uncertain times can be challenging.  Is an effective strategy even possible?  Educating yourself about the variables and then developing and sticking with your plan in good times and in bad is key.

Today’s discussion will include:

  • Contingency planning in uncertain times
  • Changes in Federal benefits and adjustments being considered
  • High-5 verses High-3
  • Projecting rates of return for the TSP Funds – impact on long-term planning
  • Good debt versus Bad debt

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

