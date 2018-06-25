Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s weekly audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

June 25, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Dwayne Jackson, CPA, CFP and Principal at Rembert | Pendleton | Jackson. Financial planning in uncertain times can be challenging. Is an effective strategy even possible? Educating yourself about the variables and then developing and sticking with your plan in good times and in bad is key.

Today’s discussion will include:

Contingency planning in uncertain times

Changes in Federal benefits and adjustments being considered

High-5 verses High-3

Projecting rates of return for the TSP Funds – impact on long-term planning

Good debt versus Bad debt

