Insight by NITP, Inc

June 18, 2018 – Host Bob Leins and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, welcome back Paula S. Jakub, RHU; CEO of The American Foreign Service Protective Association, sponsor of the Foreign Service Benefit Plan, to talk Population Health and Wellness in the FEHB Program.

As healthcare becomes more complex and expensive, the FEHB Program offers programs that help get enrollees healthy and keep them healthy. Paula is a Subject Matter Expert in Federal Health Insurance and serves on the adjunct faculty of the Foreign Service Institute.

Paula will discuss:

What does wellness look like?

OPM’s Strategic Goal for your health

Where to start – Consider your health plan to be a partner in your wellness

How to get the most out of your plan’s wellness incentives

Working with your chronic condition

