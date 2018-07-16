Insurance education: LTC? CIR? What does it all mean?

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s weekly audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Insight by NITP
July 16, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) and Brian Kurrus, Certified Financial Planner® to educate listeners on life insurance, long term care, and chronic illness riders.
LTC:
- Definition of long term care
- Traditional stand-alone plans versus life insurance plans with riders
- Pro’s and Con’s as well as why each may be used
- How it may supplement life insurance coverage rather than compete with it
CIR:
- What is CIR?
- The difference between LTC and CIR
- Does it cover temporary illnesses or only permanent?
- How CIR’s can mirror LTC riders in their definitions
- Does the definition to qualify mirror LTC in needing assistance 2/6 ADL’s or for a cognitive impairment?
- Is there a waiting period?
- Is it indemnity or reimbursement?
The riders these days are quite complicated and can vary from plan to plan. Having an understanding of the potential differences between riders is key. There isn’t a simple answer to the overall differences between LTC and CIR.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association formed by Federal employees, for Federal employees. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members. Learn more at www.waepa.org