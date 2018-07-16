Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
For Your Benefit
 
...

Insurance education: LTC? CIR? What does it all mean?

July 16, 2018 9:54 am
 
1 min read
56 Shares       

Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s weekly audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Insight by NITP

July 16, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) and Brian Kurrus, Certified Financial Planner® to educate listeners on life insurance, long term care, and chronic illness riders.

LTC:

  • Definition of long term care
  • Traditional stand-alone plans versus life insurance plans with riders
  • Pro’s and Con’s as well as why each may be used
  • How it may supplement life insurance coverage rather than compete with it

CIR:

  • What is CIR?
  • The difference between LTC and CIR
  • Does it cover temporary illnesses or only permanent?
  • How CIR’s can mirror LTC riders in their definitions
  • Does the definition to qualify mirror LTC in needing assistance 2/6 ADL’s or for a cognitive impairment?
  • Is there a waiting period?
  • Is it indemnity or reimbursement?

The riders these days are quite complicated and can vary from plan to plan.   Having an understanding of the potential differences between riders is key.  There isn’t a simple answer to the overall differences between LTC and CIR.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association formed by Federal employees, for Federal employees.  The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare and financial well-being of its members.   Learn more at www.waepa.org

Related Topics
All News Benefits Bob Leins chronic illness riders CIR cognitive impairment cons coverage diagnosis educate federal benefits Federal Insights Financial Planning For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit illness illnesses impairment indemnity insurance life insurance long term care LTC Pay & Benefits plans pros qualify reimbursement riders sick sickness traditional Your Money

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington