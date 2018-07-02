Listen Live Sports

Mid-year financial planning

July 2, 2018 8:27 am
 
July 2, 2018 – Host, Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner® to talk about mid-year financial planning.

  • How will the 2018 tax changes affect Feds?
  • What can be done now to prepare for next April 15th?
  • Be certain you have the correct Federal and state tax withholding

We have been in a Bull Market for nine years:

  • Is your TSP positioned for the next downturn?
  • What can we learn from the recent market correction earlier this year?
  • How do I know what strategy is right for me?
  • Market volatility and the importance of knowing my tolerance

 For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

