July 2, 2018 – Host, Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner® to talk about mid-year financial planning.
- How will the 2018 tax changes affect Feds?
- What can be done now to prepare for next April 15th?
- Be certain you have the correct Federal and state tax withholding
We have been in a Bull Market for nine years:
- Is your TSP positioned for the next downturn?
- What can we learn from the recent market correction earlier this year?
- How do I know what strategy is right for me?
- Market volatility and the importance of knowing my tolerance
