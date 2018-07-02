Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s weekly audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

July 2, 2018 – Host, Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome John Jilek, Certified Financial Planner® to talk about mid-year financial planning.

How will the 2018 tax changes affect Feds?

What can be done now to prepare for next April 15 th ?

? Be certain you have the correct Federal and state tax withholding

We have been in a Bull Market for nine years:

Is your TSP positioned for the next downturn?

What can we learn from the recent market correction earlier this year?

How do I know what strategy is right for me?

Market volatility and the importance of knowing my tolerance

