July 9, 2018 – Host Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration, to talk about Social Security Disability.
- What is considered disability?
- What makes one eligible for Social Security Disability?
- How do I apply for Social Security Disability?
- How does the process work?
- What documents do I need?
- What if I’m not approved?
