Social Security disability

July 9, 2018 9:48 am
 
July 9, 2018 – Host Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration, to talk about Social Security Disability.

  • What is considered disability?
  • What makes one eligible for Social Security Disability?
  • How do I apply for Social Security Disability?
  • How does the process work?
  • What documents do I need?
  • What if I’m not approved?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

