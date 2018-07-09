Subscribe to For Your Benefit’s weekly audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Insight by NITP, Inc

July 9, 2018 – Host Bob Leins and co-host John Elliott welcome Lester Austin, Retired Senior Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration, to talk about Social Security Disability.

What is considered disability?

What makes one eligible for Social Security Disability?

How do I apply for Social Security Disability?

How does the process work?

What documents do I need?

What if I’m not approved?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com