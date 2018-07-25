Listen Live Sports

Transition: Planning for retirement before you retire

July 25, 2018 3:31 pm
 
July 30, 2018 – Host Bob Leins welcomes Mike Townshend, transition and aging authority and founder of Carpe Diem Coaching.  Mike will talk about the critical importance of planning prior to retirement.  The most common fear for those contemplating retirement is: What will I do?  This causes anxiety and the inclination to put off retiring, sometimes for years.  In today’s discussion, Mike will discuss:

  • How to formulate a retirement activity plan
  • Planning in stages
  • Daily activity analysis  (insert link here)
  • What gets in the way, so often

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

