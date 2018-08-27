Back to school financial planning

Insight by NITP, Inc
August 27, 2018 – Join our host, Bob Leins, CPA® as he welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, who specializes in financial planning for Federal government employees, and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. On today’s broadcast, we will discuss:
- Documents every college student should sign
- Common misconceptions about financial aid
- Guidelines for student loans
- Recent changes to 529 plans
- Roth IRA vs. 529 plans as college savings vehicles
- Legal considerations for parents of young adults
- Tips for having age appropriate conversations about money
