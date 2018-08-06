Listen Live Sports

Social Security benefits and how they fit into an overall retirement income plan

August 6, 2018 12:25 pm
 
August 6, 2018 – Join our hosts, Bob Leins and Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, as they welcome Mary Beth Franklin, Certified Financial Planner® and expert on Social Security Claiming Strategies to the studio.  She is a Contributing Editor for InvestmentNews and President of RetirePro.

Although Congress changed some key Social Security claiming strategies, millions of married couples and eligible divorced spouses can still maximize their lifetime benefits.

Did you know?

  • Social Security retirement benefits and survivor benefits represent two different pots of money.  If you are entitled to your own retirement benefits and survivor benefits you can choose which benefit to claim first, and switch to the other later if it would increase your benefits.
  • Federal workers and retirees under the old CSRS system face possible benefit reductions if they try to claim Social Security based on their work in the private sector or as a spouse.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

