September 10, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Shane Canfield, CEO, Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) and Dave Love, CLU, CLTC with The Love Financial Group to discuss a topic on point for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Today’s topic includes:

Conducting a basic needs analysis: WAEPA Calculators

Reasons to consider life insurance

Preparing for expected and unexpected retirement expenses

Employer plan versus other plans

Types of life insurance and differences between them

Benefits of having a Chronic Illness Rider (read more)

