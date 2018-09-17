Listen Live Sports

How to cope with stress

September 17, 2018 11:44 am
 
September 17, 2018 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Patti Hudson, Life Coach and Health Educator.  Patti will discuss coping with stress and answer the question, “Can it be helpful?”

Topics covered during this broadcast will include:

  • Stress & Health Effects
  • Stress Mindset
  • Options for “Out of Control Stressors”
  • Updated Research on the Effects of Stress
  • Physical Solutions for Dealing with Stress
  • Mindful Reactions to Stress Triggers

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

