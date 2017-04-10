10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHAT TRUMP SAID ABOUT HIS FIRST 100 DAYS

As he approaches the milestone, the president tells The Associated Press: “It’s a different kind of a presidency.”

2. WHY TRUMP FACES A TOUGH WEEK AHEAD

He’s juggling a renewed health care push and a looming budget deadline. It’s all complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.

3. WHO WILL FACE OFF IN FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen are remaking the country’s political system and setting up a showdown over its participation in the European Union.

4. WHERE AN AMERICAN HAS BEEN DETAINED

North Korea detained a U.S. citizen, officials say, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held there.

5. BLOOMBERG TO WORLD LEADERS: IGNORE TRUMP ON CLIMATE

New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, in an AP interview, declares his intention to help save an international agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

6. CALIFORNIA MOVES – SLOWLY – TOWARD RESUMING EXECUTIONS

Prodded by voters and lawsuits, America’s most populous state may now be easing back toward allowing executions.

7. BILL O’REILLY TO RETURN WITH NEW PODCAST EPISODE

His personal website says the fired Fox News host will air a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast Monday evening.

8. HOW SCAMS PUSH FORECLOSURE FRAUD TO LIMIT

Foreclosure “rescue” scams that have stolen thousands of dollars from individual homeowners in the years since the housing collapse have been pushed by savvy perpetrators to their limit.

9. KENYAN CONSERVATIONIST SHOT AT HER RANCH

The Italian-born author Kuki Gallmann was shot at her Kenyan ranch and airlifted for treatment after herders invaded in search of a href=’https://apnews.com/d969dcaec1b049f08d6a637d85de16b1/AP-Explains:-How-Kenya’s-drought-has-turned-into-violence’pasture/a to save their animals from drought, officials say.

10. SAD DAYS FOR FANS OF TV STAR

Erin Moran, the former child star who starred as Joanie Cunningham in “Happy Days,” has died at 56.