Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 suspected IS adherents…

2 suspected IS adherents killed in Russia

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 7:42 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee says the leader of an Islamic State “sleeper cell” and one of the cell’s members have been killed in a shootout with police.

The committee said in a statement Saturday that the shootout took place late the previous night in the Stavropol region, about 1,250 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Stavropol is adjacent to several majority-Muslim republics, including Chechnya where Islamic separatists fought an all-out war with Russian forces.

The committee said the shooting broke out when police tried to stop an automobile and its occupants opened fire.

It says the officers found bomb-making components in the car and later discovered IS literature at one of the suspects’ residences.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 2 suspected IS adherents…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.