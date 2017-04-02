2 suspected IS adherents killed in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee says the leader of an Islamic State “sleeper cell” and one of the cell’s members have been killed in a shootout with police.

The committee said in a statement Saturday that the shootout took place late the previous night in the Stavropol region, about 1,250 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Stavropol is adjacent to several majority-Muslim republics, including Chechnya where Islamic separatists fought an all-out war with Russian forces.

The committee said the shooting broke out when police tried to stop an automobile and its occupants opened fire.

It says the officers found bomb-making components in the car and later discovered IS literature at one of the suspects’ residences.