Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Exclusive: Amid cuts,…

AP Exclusive: Amid cuts, new Iowa building gets pricey redo

By RYAN J. FOLEY and BARBARA RODRIGUEZ April 24, 2017 12:55 pm < a min read
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A plan to spend nearly a half-million dollars remodeling the interior of the newest state office building in Des Moines is moving forward despite budget cuts that are hitting an array of state programs and services.

The Iowa Utilities Board is planning to demolish and redo the customer service area in its award-winning, six-year-old building, adding a large conference room and a nicer reception area to greet visitors. Planning documents obtained by The Associated Press under the open records law call for new glass walls, doors, ceilings, woodwork, paint and even a 75-inch Samsung television for presentations.

The two-story, $10 million building is considered among the nicest in the Capitol Complex, where many date to the 1970s or earlier.

A board spokesman says the project will improve its customer service.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » AP Exclusive: Amid cuts,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.