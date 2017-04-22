Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Problems remain at…

APNewsBreak: Problems remain at troubled Washington hospital

By MARTHA BELLISLE
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:37 am < a min read
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Inspectors who visited Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital found that safety problems that thrust the facility into the national spotlight after the escape of two dangerous patients a year ago persist, including neglected patients.

And a survey of Western State Hospital staff, conducted as part of federal oversight in December and January, found that administrators make decisions that “adversely affect patient safety” and there was a lack of trained or qualified staff.

A state-hired consulting firm found many patients were left alone or ignored.

State officials say they are making progress, including hiring additional staff members, and say fixing the long-standing problems will take time.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The survey and the consultants’ report were obtained by The Associated Press from someone close to the hospital who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » APNewsBreak: Problems remain at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.