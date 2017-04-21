Sports Listen

Attorneys general to Trump: Don’t cut drug treatment funds

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 12:17 pm < a min read
The top government lawyers from 19 states are telling President Donald Trump and the Republican leaders of Congress not to cut federal money for drug treatment programs.

A group of Democratic state attorneys general sent a letter Friday to federal officials saying the government “cannot abandon this commitment to our communities.”

It’s the latest of several actions from Democratic attorneys general objecting to Trump policies.

In this case, it’s a pre-emptive argument that comes as Trump says Republican lawmakers are closing in on an agreement on how to replace former President Barack Obama’s health insurance overhaul.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
It’s not clear what any new plan would mean for drug treatment, which has become a major issue amid an epidemic of addiction to opioid drugs.

