Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charity con man can…

Charity con man can be asked to pay restitution, court rules

By AMY BETH HANSON April 24, 2017 5:24 pm < a min read
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Maryland saxophone player who was convicted of defrauding a Montana charity could be required to pay restitution to victims of similar schemes throughout the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday returned the case to U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen for reconsideration. The three-judge panel noted that federal law allows courts to order restitution for crimes involving a scheme to defraud, even in cases where the defendant was not convicted.

Prosecutors said Donald “Ski” Johnson misrepresented himself as a Grammy-nominated artist and sought invitations to charity golf tournaments in exchange for travel and lodging expenses. In some cases he offered Grammy Awards tickets for auction, with the proceeds split with his purported charity.

Johnson was convicted of wire fraud in July 2015 and ordered to pay $5,650 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Charity con man can…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.