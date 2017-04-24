Charity con man can be asked to pay restitution, court rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Maryland saxophone player who was convicted of defrauding a Montana charity could be required to pay restitution to victims of similar schemes throughout the country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday returned the case to U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen for reconsideration. The three-judge panel noted that federal law allows courts to order restitution for crimes involving a scheme to defraud, even in cases where the defendant was not convicted.

Prosecutors said Donald “Ski” Johnson misrepresented himself as a Grammy-nominated artist and sought invitations to charity golf tournaments in exchange for travel and lodging expenses. In some cases he offered Grammy Awards tickets for auction, with the proceeds split with his purported charity.

Johnson was convicted of wire fraud in July 2015 and ordered to pay $5,650 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County.