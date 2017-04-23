French presidential election, by the numbers

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the logistics of France’s presidential election, which sees voting for the first round Sunday:

___

THE ELECTION: Eleven candidates in Sunday’s first round, reduced to the top two vote-getters in a winner-takes-all round two on May 7.

___

VOTERS: 47 million are eligible.

___

POLLING: The 70,000 polling stations in France and its overseas territories open at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), for a maximum of 12 hours. Overseas territories vote on Saturday, not Sunday.

___

RESULTS: Partial results and TV projections expected from 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) Sunday.