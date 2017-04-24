Governor McAuliffe honors volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is praising nine individuals or organizations he says have made outstanding efforts to volunteer.

The governor recently honored recipients of the Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards at the executive mansion.

They include GrandInvolve of Fairfax County, which pairs older adults with elementary school students and Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries of Chesterfield County, which provides free meals to the hungry through a mobile food cart.

Other winners include SunTrust bank and Pepicelli’s Pizza in Ashland.