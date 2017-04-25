Sports Listen

Hampton Roads’ ship industry could lay off more than 1,000

By master April 25, 2017 11:01 am < a min read
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Hampton Roads ship-repair industry is preparing to lay off more than 1,000 employees as Congress works to approve a new national budget.

The Virginian Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2pdH7vN ) a projected minimum of 1,000 layoffs are expected for the industry and some have already begun. The Virginia Ship Repair Association’s president Bill Crow says it’s mainly due to the federal government’s stopgap spending measure that ends on Friday, and the failure to approve a new national budget with adequate funding for maintenance of Navy ships.

Crow says without supplemental funding Hampton Roads’ ship repair industry could stand to lose roughly $180 million. He also says shipyard executives knew the amount of work the Navy planned to offer Hampton Roads’ facilities would drop below their total capacity even without Congress’ funding issues.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

