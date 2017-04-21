Judge: Parents of boy hurt by forceps delivery get $42M

A federal judge has awarded $42 million to the parents of a Pennsylvania boy left disabled because of brain injuries caused by a doctor who used forceps to deliver the boy.
The verdict by a federal judge in Harrisburg on Thursday stems from a six-day trial in September on claims by a Chambersburg couple, Christiana Late and Nathan Armolt.
Their son, identified only as D.A., understands language but can’t speak, read or write and will eventually have to use a motorized wheelchair.
The couple sued the federal government for errors allegedly made by an obstetrician at Keystone Women’s Health Center, a federally supported facility, during the boy’s February 2012 birth.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Keystone officials say they’re “saddened” by the boy’s hardships and disabilities.
Most of the verdict — about $33 million — is to cover the boy’s future medical care.