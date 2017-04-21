Sports Listen

Judge: Parents of boy hurt by forceps delivery get $42M

By JOE MANDAK
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 8:57 am < a min read
A federal judge has awarded $42 million to the parents of a Pennsylvania boy left disabled because of brain injuries caused by a doctor who used forceps to deliver the boy.

The verdict by a federal judge in Harrisburg on Thursday stems from a six-day trial in September on claims by a Chambersburg couple, Christiana Late and Nathan Armolt.

Their son, identified only as D.A., understands language but can’t speak, read or write and will eventually have to use a motorized wheelchair.

The couple sued the federal government for errors allegedly made by an obstetrician at Keystone Women’s Health Center, a federally supported facility, during the boy’s February 2012 birth.

Keystone officials say they’re “saddened” by the boy’s hardships and disabilities.

Most of the verdict — about $33 million — is to cover the boy’s future medical care.

