Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man punched repeatedly by…

Man punched repeatedly by Sacramento officer files lawsuit

By master April 24, 2017 12:18 pm < a min read
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for a Sacramento man hurled to the ground and punched repeatedly in the face by a police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and county of Sacramento.

The lawsuit alleges he was also abused in jail after his arrest.

Nandi Cain was walking home April 10 when an officer told him to stop because he had jaywalked.

He refused and challenged the officer to a fight.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Video from a police dash camera showed the officer throwing Cain to the ground and punching him while he was down.

The lawsuit claims jail workers repeatedly kneed Cain in the ribs and used their knees to pin him down while stripping off his clothes.

Sacramento police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Man punched repeatedly by…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP officers train on boat-handling techniques

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.