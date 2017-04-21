Sports Listen

McAuliffe signs bill requiring quicker Alexandria sewer fix

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 7:38 pm < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a bill that forces Alexandria to move more quickly to fix an infrastructure issue that sends millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River.

The legislation signed Friday requires the city to bring its four combined sewer overflows into compliance by 2025. Previously, the city had been working a goal of 2035.

Environmentalists and some lawmakers said that wasn’t quick enough. An earlier version of the legislation would have stripped the city of state funding if the deadline weren’t met.

McAuliffe initially amended the measure after an outcry from the city, pushing the deadline back as far as 2030. But lawmakers rejected his change.

Alexandria said in a statement that it is moving “full steam ahead” on correcting the problem but remains concerned that the deadline isn’t feasible.

Environmental groups praised the governor’s decision.

