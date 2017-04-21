Sports Listen

Newly released Egyptian-American charity worker visits Trump

By JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 11:58 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Egyptian-American charity worker freed after nearly three years of detention in Egypt is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, says that Trump was directly involved in negotiations to free Aya Hijazi. Hijazi and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, an Egyptian, returned to the Washington area this week.

Earlier this week, a court acquitted Hijazi of charges of child abuse. The charges were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and U.S. officials. She and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013, but were arrested along with several others in 2014.

Her case was on the agenda when Trump met this month with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

