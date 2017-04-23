Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officer shoots man…

Police: Officer shoots man yielding knife in Virginia

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 11:23 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say an officer in Virginia shot a man yielding a knife who said he strangled his wife.

The Richmond Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex early Sunday after a man told a dispatcher that he strangled his wife and was holding a gun to his head.

Police say officers found the man at the front door of the residence and an officer used a stun gun, which police say “proved ineffective.” Police say the man then threatened the officers with a knife and an officer shot the man once.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Police say officers found a woman’s body in the residence.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Related Topics
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officer shoots man…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.