Police shoot suspect after altercation in Baltimore County

and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 10:36 am < a min read
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (AP) — Police say an officer shot a suspect after an altercation in Baltimore County.

Local news media outlets report that the shooting happened Friday night while officers were investigating a stolen car.

Baltimore County Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Bylen says there was an altercation after police encountered the stolen vehicle and an officer was assaulted. She says an officer shot a suspect.

Bylen says the vehicle fled, but was stopped shortly afterward and several people were arrested. The condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available on Saturday.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
