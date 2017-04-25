Sports Listen

Russia rereleases reports of NGOs linked to PM

By master April 25, 2017 10:05 am < a min read
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s justice ministry has restored public access to the financial reports of charities linked to the prime minister after taking them off its website following claims of corruption.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny last month released an investigation detailing how Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev made private use of properties and yachts owned by NGOs run by a former classmate. Medvedev dismissed the reports as a political retribution. Navalny’s documentary video received 19 million views and triggered Russia’s most widespread street protests in years.

The Justice Ministry on Tuesday reposted hundreds of reports by NGOs and added the most recent figures. They showed that one of the NGOs run by Medvedev’s former classmate was the second biggest in Russia last year. The first and third places were held by well-respected charities that raise funds for sick children.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

