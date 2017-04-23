Sports Listen

Trending:

Is gov't reorg about firing feds?New disability hiring guidanceChaffetz leaving term early?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sessions praises NYPD after…

Sessions praises NYPD after ‘soft on crime’ controversy

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 1:32 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the New York Police Department has developed “some of the best” policing techniques ever and should be studied, just days after the Justice Department chastised New York City for a “soft on crime” stance.

The Republican Sessions said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Justice Department statement was in reference to the city’s so-called sanctuary city policy that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities, but praised the city’s law enforcement for efforts to make the city safer.

City officials had strongly criticized the statement, with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill saying that it was “absolutely ludicrous” and noting that violent crime is continuing to fall and the number of shootings last year was the lowest since records began being kept.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

Related Topics
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sessions praises NYPD after…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln's funeral train leaves DC

Fed Photo of the Day

Soil scientist Amanda Ashworth does field research

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7416 -0.0082 1.73%
L 2020 25.1796 -0.0240 2.91%
L 2030 27.8971 -0.0432 4.13%
L 2040 29.9595 -0.0548 4.73%
L 2050 17.1382 -0.0359 5.28%
G Fund 15.2971 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7793 0.0076 0.93%
C Fund 32.5866 -0.0989 6.07%
S Fund 42.8179 -0.1207 4.57%
I Fund 26.2815 -0.0404 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.