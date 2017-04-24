State Department promotion of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago draws fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. State Department’s recent promotion of President Donald Trump’s Florida resort is drawing criticism from Democrats and ethics advocates.

Mar-a-Lago is described in an April 4 blog post as “Trump’s Florida estate,” where he has hosted foreign leaders.

The post says, “By visiting this ‘winter White House,’ Trump is belatedly fulfilling the dream of Mar-a-Lago’s original owner and designer.”

Left unsaid: Mar-a-Lago is part of Trump’s business empire. After his election, the resort doubled its membership fee to $200,000. As president, Trump has visited the property seven times.

The post originated on “Share America,” a State Department project designed for “engaging foreign audiences on important global issues.” It has been republished by several U.S. embassies abroad.

The State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.