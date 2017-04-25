Sports Listen

Trending:

Shutdown a no-go?Cuts to civilian DoD jobs?TSP director stepping down
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » States combat rising number…

States combat rising number of laser strikes on aircraft

By master April 25, 2017 2:35 pm < a min read
Share

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is poised to join a growing list of states that are making it a crime to attack aircraft with lasers, which endanger pilots and passengers.

Legislation approved Tuesday by the state Senate would make it a five-year felony to intentionally shine a laser at an aircraft, similar to a stiff federal law. The bills could soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder.

Twenty of the 22 states with such statutes have put them on the books in the last dozen years, a period in which the number of reported laser strikes nationwide spiked from 300 a year to 7,000.

Though there have been no known air crashes due to lasers, authorities alarmed by the surge in incidents hope having state laws will deter attacks and take the burden off federal authorities.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » States combat rising number…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman inaugurates White House bowling alley

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump congratulates record-breaking astronaut

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.