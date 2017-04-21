Sports Listen

The Latest: New Mexico governor won’t be bullied by lawsuit

By master
and The Associated Press April 21, 2017 6:57 pm 1 min read
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the state budget crisis in New Mexico (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says lawmakers are suing her because they want to raise taxes and that she won’t back down.

Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan said Friday the Legislature is attempting to bully the Republican governor and avoid compromise in a standoff over the state’s financial crisis.

Lawmakers are asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to rescind the governor’s line-item budget vetoes that effectively eliminate the Legislature by canceling its funding in the coming fiscal year. Lawmakers say the governor also overstepped her authority in vetoing all funding for institutions of higher education.

Martinez says the vetoes were within her authority as governor and necessary to avoid a deficit.

___

11:20 a.m.

The New Mexico Legislature has sued Republican Gov. Susana Martinez over her budget vetoes that would effectively eliminate the legislative branch by cutting off its funding amid an escalating clash over how to resolve the state’s financial crisis.

The Democrat-led Legislature on Friday petitioned the New Mexico Supreme Court to block vetoes that would defund the legislative branch and all state institutions of higher education in the coming fiscal year.

Attorneys for the Legislature say the vetoes would upset the constitutional balance between opposing branches of government.

The court challenge stems from a standoff over how to resolve a state budget shortfall linked to faltering tax income from low oil prices and an anemic local economy. Martinez has rejected tax increases offered by lawmakers and is urging further belt-tightening.

