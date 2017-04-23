The Latest: Pence wraps up Aussie visit at famed opera house

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Asia and Australia (all times local):

5 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has wrapped up his trip to Australia with a boat cruise around Sydney Harbour and a tour of the iconic Sydney Opera House.

Pence joined his family and local officials from New South Wales aboard a yacht on Sunday for a cruise near the Harbour Bridge. The vice president and his family then met with the governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, and his family at Sydney’s Government House.

Advertisement

The afternoon was capped by a tour of the city’s famed opera house. Pence departs for Hawaii on Monday for meetings with military leaders and a tour of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor.

___

1:45 p.m.

Mike Pence, meet Bai’yali the koala.

The U.S. Vice President and his family toured Sydney’s Taronga Zoo on Sunday, taking a break from a 10-day tour of Asia to pet kangaroos, an emu and the koala, the cuddly creature native to Australia.

Pence and his wife, Karen, and daughters Charlotte and Audrey fed the emu and kangaroos bunches of leaves and branches. They later stood near a sweeping vista of Sydney Harbour while zookeepers showed them a possum, an echidna, an owl and the koala.

Pence and his family will take a boat cruise in Sydney Harbour and tour the Sydney Opera House later in the day.