Sports Listen

Trending:

DISA: Life after CACWhere diversity hiring falls shortWill DoD get its 2017 money?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 'This was real': Artifacts…

‘This was real’: Artifacts save Holocaust stories for future

By BRIAN WITTE April 25, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
Share

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Holocaust survivors say the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s new conservation and research center will speak for them long after they’re gone.

About two dozen survivors marked Holocaust remembrance day at the center’s opening in the suburbs of the nation’s capital Monday.

A small wicker chair designed for a doll but used by a child in hiding is one of thousands of artifacts inside.

Seventy-five-year-old Louise Lawrence-Israels of Bethesda, Maryland, received the chair on her second birthday, as she hid from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic about five blocks from where diarist Anne Frank also was hiding.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

The state-of-the-art facility has 103,000 square feet (9,570 square meters) for artifacts, with room for expansion. The museum’s collection is expected to double in size over the next decade.

Related Topics
All News Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » 'This was real': Artifacts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA HQ watches Trump call International Space Station

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7998 0.0582 1.73%
L 2020 25.3319 0.1523 2.91%
L 2030 28.1623 0.2652 4.13%
L 2040 30.2936 0.3341 4.73%
L 2050 17.3557 0.2175 5.28%
G Fund 15.3001 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.7518 -0.0275 0.93%
C Fund 32.9402 0.3536 6.07%
S Fund 43.3001 0.4822 4.57%
I Fund 26.9514 0.6699 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.