Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles

By master
and The Associated Press April 23, 2017 10:25 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline. It’s complicated by a potential showdown with Democrats over paying for a border wall.

His administration will mark 100 days in office on April 29 — the same day government could shut down without a budget deal.

Aides said on Sunday talk shows that Trump’s priorities are paying for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and a vote on repealing and replacing the Obama health care law.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” he believes the $1 trillion spending bill will include “something satisfactory” on Trump’s desire to build a wall, without risking a shutdown.

