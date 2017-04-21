Trump secrecy moves threaten his ‘drain the swamp’ pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insists his “drain the swamp” promise was more than a throwaway presidential campaign slogan. The White House says his aides are figuring out how to deliver on cleaning up Washington.

Yet, nearly 100 days in, the White House has become less transparent, hired scores of special interest players, raised money from corporations and taken no concrete steps to address campaign finance reform.

Still, the leader of a bipartisan good-government group, Zach Wamp, says he feels hopeful that Trump will make good on his promises. The former Republican congressman met with Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon last week at the White House.

Bannon said he “agrees with the concept that Washington is rigged,” Wamp says. “He said he just needs to figure out what to do about it.”