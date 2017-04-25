Sports Listen

Trump’s 100-days promises: Fewer than half carried out

By JILL COLVIN and CALVIN WOODWARD April 25, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has accomplished just 10 of the 38 specific promises made in his 100-day “contract” with voters. That’s according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

The accomplishments came mostly through executive orders, such as withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Of 10 promises that require Congress to act, none has been achieved and most have not been introduced.

Still, Trump says he’s “done more than any other president in the first 100 days.”

Of 38 specific promises Trump made in his 100-day “contract” with voters — “This is my pledge to you” — he’s accomplished 10. They were done mostly through executive orders that don’t require legislation, such as withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

