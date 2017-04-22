Sports Listen

Turkey’s justice minister says contesting referendum moot

By master
and The Associated Press April 22, 2017 4:45 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister has slammed the main opposition party for contesting the outcome of last Sunday’s referendum on expanding presidential powers and said the judicial paths they are attempting are moot.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Justice Minister Bozdag said all decisions on electoral issues, including complaints and fraud allegations, are in the purview of Turkey’s electoral board. The board ruled against applications to annul the referendum Wednesday.

He tweeted, “applications against the High Electoral Board’s decisions cannot be taken to any court or authority, including the Council of State and the Constitutional Court.”

Bozdag’s comments follow the opposition Republican People’s Party’s application to the Council of State Friday to overturn the electoral board’s decision that unstamped ballot papers were valid.

