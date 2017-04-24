Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed as investors mull French election outcome

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed today as investors weighed the results of the first round of the French presidential election.

After the weekend vote, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen are advancing to a runoff. The outcome could lead to a reshaping of the country’s political landscape and set up a showdown over France’s participation in the European Union.

On Wall Street Friday, The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 7.15 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,348.69. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 30.95 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,547.76. The Nasdaq composite fell 6.26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,910.52. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 4.30 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,379.85.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose to just under $50 a barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and weakened against the euro.

NABE-ECONOMIC SURVEY

Survey of economists finds optimism about growth prospects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Business economists are generally optimistic about the U.S. economy with most expecting stronger growth than last year’s poor performance.

Economists surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics also expect improved or unchanged sales and profits at their companies in the second quarter, with most reporting no changes in hiring or investment in response to policy changes expected after the November election.

Nearly two-thirds of economists in the poll released today expect gross domestic product growth of 2.1 percent to 3 percent in the next four quarters. That would be a significant improvement from anemic growth of 1.6 percent in 2016, the weakest showing in five years. Since the Great Recession ended in June 2009, the economy has averaged annual GDP growth of just 2.1 percent, the slowest recovery since the end of World War II. Only 1 percent of the economists expected no growth or a decline in GDP during the next year.

President Donald Trump has pledged to boost GDP growth to 4 percent or better, though private economists are doubtful he can achieve that goal given the headwinds the economy faces from an aging workforce and disappointing productivity growth.

GLOBAL FINANCE

Global finance leaders grapple with globalization fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Global finance leaders have dropped any sharp condemnation of trade protectionism and references to climate change from their statement following meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

In its communique issued Saturday in Washington, the IMF urges nations to avoid “inward-looking policies.” But it doesn’t include the tougher language the IMF had used in October in which it had called on all countries to “resist all forms of protectionism.”

This year’s meetings have been dominated by a debate over how to respond to a rising tide of anti-globalization sentiment evidenced in the United States by the election of President Donald Trump. He pledged during last year’s campaign that he would reduce America’s huge trade deficits, blaming them for the loss of millions of factory jobs.

CORPORATE DEALS

Britain’s back in favor for corporate deals despite Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A new survey finds that Britain has reclaimed its place as one of the top five countries that firms look to make deals in, just six months after dropping off the list in the wake of the country’s surprise to leave the European Union.

In its half-yearly report of business executives, consulting firm EY says Britain has rebounded to be the third most attractive destination for mergers and acquisitions, behind the U.S. and China. Last October, in the wake of the Brexit vote, it had slumped to seventh and out of the top five for the first time in EY’s seven-year history of assessing deal intentions.

In the City of London, Britain has the most comprehensive financial sector in Europe and most commentators think the government, whoever wins the upcoming general election, will seek to retain that status in the Brexit discussions and that Britain will remain an open and transparent place to do business.

TRUMP BUSINESS-NEW ERA

Trump sons take helm of company, eye domestic expansion

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are the apprentices-turned-bosses, running the Trump Organization while their father is in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump’s older sons are adjusting to the opportunities and challenges presented by their father’s young presidency. And now they’re eyeing a possible business expansion into parts of the United States that Donald Trump won in last November’s election.

Donald Trump Jr. said in a recent interview that “it makes it naturally easier” to work on friendly turf.

Some of the family’s business has slowed — partly because of the pledge not to do any international deals while Donald Trump is in office.

But a domestic push is planned and two new hotel chains are being considered: a four-star brand and one aimed at more budget-minded travelers.

BECTON DICKINSON-BARD ACQUISITION

Medical tech firm Becton Dickinson to buy C.R. Bard for $24B

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Medical technology firm Becton, Dickinson and Co. says it has reached an agreement to buy competitor C.R. Bard Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal worth $24 billion.

The deal announced Sunday was approved by both companies’ boards but still needs regulatory and Bard shareholder approvals. It’s expected to close in the fall.

The companies say that for every Bard share, stockholders will get nearly $223 in cash and just over one-half share of BD stock for a total value of $317. Bard stock closed Friday at $253.07.

BD will fund the deal with $1.7 billion in cash, about $10 billion of debt, $4.5 billion of equity and securities and $8 billion in BD stock.

Bard’s products include central catheters and drug delivery ports while BD provides intravenous drug dispensing and delivery.

HASH BROWN RECALL

Golf ball pieces from harvest cause hash brown recall

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) — A food company is recalling frozen hash browns from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them.

McCain Foods USA’s recall notice said the golf balls apparently were “inadvertently harvested” along with the potatoes and chopped up. They say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported.

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.

It is also recalling Roundy’s Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns from Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The hash browns being recalled have the production code B170119 on the back of the bag.

GAS PRICES

US gas prices rise 3 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.46 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 3 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.46.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that consumers could see price increases slow as crude oil costs drop.

The national average is 28 cents per gallon above the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.04 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.09 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.59, up 1 cent from two weeks ago.

BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE

Bloomberg to world leaders: Ignore Trump on climate

NEW YORK (AP) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg says he wants to help save an international agreement to reduce carbon emissions.

The former New York City mayor addressed his intensifying focus on climate change an interview with The Associated Press.

Last week, he released a new book, “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet,” co-authored by former Sierra Club executive director Carl Pope.

The Trump administration is debating whether to abandon the Paris climate accord.

Under the agreement, the U.S. pledged that by 2025 it would reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels.

Bloomberg said in an email Saturday he believed the U.S. would hit that goal regardless of what Trump does because of state regulation and market forces already at play.

TV-O’REILLY-PODCAST

Bill O’Reilly to return with new podcast episode Monday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill O’Reilly is back and ready to talk.

His personal website says the former Fox News host will air a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast Monday evening.

Fox News Channel’s parent company fired O’Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O’Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.

For two decades, O’Reilly and his show “The O’Reilly Factor” had been the linchpin of Fox News’ success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.

O’Reilly’s podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.

IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN-FARMS

Fearing a worker shortage, farmers push back on immigration

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) — Farmers around the U.S. are worried that the Trump administration crackdown on immigrants will deprive them of the workers they need. The truth is, American agriculture depends heavily on illegal labor to plant, raise and pick crops.

Many farmers say native-born Americans don’t want to work such back-breaking jobs.

President Donald Trump’s hard line against immigrants in the U.S. illegally has sent a chill through the nation’s agricultural industry, which fears a crackdown will deprive it of the labor it needs to plant, grow and pick the crops that feed the country.

Fruit and vegetable growers, dairy and cattle farmers and owners of plant nurseries and vineyards have begun lobbying politicians at home and in Washington to get them to deal with immigration in a way that minimizes the harm to their livelihoods.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘The Fate of the Furious’ laps new films at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Fate of the Furious” has sped into first place at the box office again.

Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn’t stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.

Disney’s animal documentary “Born in China” earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers “The Boss Baby,” with $12.8 million, and “Beauty and the Beast,” with $10 million.

Two other new movies fared worse.

Warner Bros.’ thriller “Unforgettable,” starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with a $4.8 million.

The Armenian genocide drama “The Promise,” with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.