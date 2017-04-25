US criticizes Turkey for striking Kurds in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is sharply criticizing Turkey for attacking Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, and not coordinating with the United States beforehand.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says U.S. officials are “deeply concerned” by the airstrikes, and they’ve raised the matter with Turkey’s government.

He says the strikes weren’t approved by the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.

A monitoring group said Tuesday’s attack killed at least 18 Syrian Kurdish troops and five members of the Iraqi Kurdish militia known as the peshmerga.

Advertisement

Toner said any military action in Iraq should be approved by that government.

And he stressed that coordination is necessary to protect coalition personnel fighting in both Iraq and Syria.